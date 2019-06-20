‘Cats the Musical’ coming to Kuala Lumpur in January 2020

The Andrew Lloyd Webber classic will be performed at Istana Budaya for a limited season. — Picture from Cats the Musical official tour website

PETALING JAYA, June 20 — From The Phantom of the Opera that is currently enjoying a successful run at Istana Budaya, another Andrew Lloyd Webber classic, Cats the Musical, is set to delight Malaysian musical theatre fans in January next year.

Just like Phantom, Cats will be performed at Istana Budaya and presented by live entertainment company Base Entertainment.

As part of its international tour will also make its way to selected cities in China, Manila and Singapore prior to Kuala Lumpur.

The news has been announced on Cats the Musical’s official tour website and TicketCharge, where tickets can be purchased now.

The Asian leg of the tour will include Chinese cities, Manila and Singapore. — Screengrab from Cats the Musical official tour website

The longest-running show on Broadway from 1997 until 2006, Cats was knocked off the top spot by The Phantom of the Opera and is currently the fourth-longest-running Broadway show and the sixth-longest-running West End.

The award-winning musical centres around a tribe of cats, based on TS Eliot’s collection of poems Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.

Cats the Musical will run from January 16, 2020 until January 26, 2020.

Tickets are priced from RM254 to RM684.

Cats was last performed in Kuala Lumpur in 2002 as part of the musical’s world tour.