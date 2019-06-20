Anitta and Major Lazer team up on new track 'Make It Hot' (VIDEO)

Brazilian singer Anitta arrives at the 19th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 20 — EDM trio Major Lazer collaborated with Brazilian singer Anitta on the new song, which was released today.

The dancehall track is influenced by reggae and hip-hop and there's even a shoutout to Jennifer Lopez (Y que soy del blocke también como Jenny).

The accompanying animated lyric video shows the Major Lazer character achieving spiritual enlightenment. The official music video for the new song, helmed by director Jovan Todorović and filmed in Costa Rica, will premiere on June 26, 2019.

The single was released in partnership with Bacardi, which sponsors Major Lazer.

Make It Hot is the second collaboration between Major Lazer and Anitta, who previously worked together with Pabllo Vittar on Sua Cara. “It's amazing when you work in synergy with someone who completes you artistically,” Anitta said in a press release. “Having the opportunity to write [and] compose another song with Major Lazer was really special.”

Major Lazer has recently undergone some lineup changes; longtime member Jillionaire left the group and was replaced by Ape Drums. Though their last full-length release was 2015's Peace Is The Mission, last month they debuted Can't Take It From Me, featuring Skip Marley, set to be the lead single on upcoming album Music Is The Weapon. — AFP-Relaxnews