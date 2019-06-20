Adam Sandler’s ‘Murder Mystery’ scores record stats for Netflix

A screengrab from Netflix’s ‘Murder Mystery’ that stars Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston and Luke Evans among others.

LOS ANGELES, June 20 — On Tuesday, Netflix revealed that Murder Mystery, directed by Kyle Newacheck (Workaholics, Happy Endings), scored the biggest opening weekend ever for one of the streamer’s original films in its first three days on the platform.

The streaming giant took to Twitter to announce that Murder Mystery, released June 14 on the platform, had been watched by almost 30.9 million accounts worldwide during its opening weekend — a record for a Netflix film.

Some 13,374,914 accounts in the US and Canada watched the picture, while a further 17,494,949 accounts worldwide saw the film, which is subtitled in German, Spanish, French and Italian.

Murder Mystery follows a New York cop (played by Adam Sandler) who takes his wife (Jennifer Aniston) on a European getaway. On their trip, they meet a mysterious man (Luke Evans) who invites them to a family get-together on the yacht of an elderly billionaire. But when the wealthy man is killed, they become the prime suspects.

Danny Boon, Gemma Arterton, Luis Gerardo Mendez and Terence Stamp also star.

Note that Netflix very rarely reveals viewing figures for its films and TV series. Murder Mystery appears to be something of an exception. — AFP-Relaxnews