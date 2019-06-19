Actor Henry Golding gets into movie making: Two films in pipeline with China company

Henry Golding enjoying the company of fashion icons and Hollywood A-listers in New York. — Picture via Instagram/Henry Golding

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Actor Henry Golding is taking the next step in his career by starting a production company with two movies already in the bag.

Variety reported that the Crazy Rich Asians star's Long House Productions was formed in partnership with China’s Starlight Cultural Entertainment Group.

“I am excited to bring the unique stories that come from my experiences and the time I’ve spent living in Asia, London, America, and all over the world, to the movies that I work on and the material I look forward to developing,” Golding, was quoted as saying in a statement.

“Working with Peter and everybody at Starlight, we are able to make that possible.”

Variety reports that Stalight is China-backed company that is run by chief executive officer Peter Luo.

It gained prominence in 2016 with a deal with Aquaman director James Wan.

It also signed deals with F. Gary Gray, Roland Emmerich, and Jon M. Chu, and invested in Crazy Rich Asians.

“Henry is the only actor/producer with a deal here, because we see him as a class of one,” said Luo.

Golding's first feature under Long House is an action adventure movie, “The Inheritance.

He is also set to star and produce action-thriller Harrington’s Greatest Hits with director James Strong.

It is about an assassin who discovers that his arms-dealing father has a contract out on him.

Other producers of the film are DJ Films’ Damian Jones, 87North’s Kelly McCormick and Deadpool 2 director David Leitch.