Lana Del Rey unveils snippet of new song

Lana Del Rey at the 60th Grammy Awards January 28, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 18 — The single will appear on the singer’s forthcoming new full-length, Norman F*cking Rockwell, to be released later this year.

On June 15, Lana Del Rey took to Instagram to reveal a teaser clip of the studio version of the title track. “This is so much my favourite for so many reasons,” she revealed in the comments of the post.

The single, produced by Jack Antonoff, sees the singer calling out a former romantic interest.

“Your poetry’s bad and you blame the news/But I can’t change that and I can’t change your mood / Because you’re just a man, it’s just what you do / Your head’s in your hands as you colour me in blue,” she mouths in the video through a lens filter.

Norman F*cking Rockwell will appear on Del Rey’s new album of the same name, which will follow her 2017 Lust for Life.

Ahead of the record dropping, she has shared “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have — but i have it”, Venice Bitch and Mariners Apartment Complex.

Last month, she also dropped a cover of Sublime’s hit Doin’ Time. — AFP-Relaxnews