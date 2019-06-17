More than employee: Record company boss treasures memories of Bard, Siti Nurhaliza’s former PRO

Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, 40, says her goodbyes to her former public relations officer, Bahanordin Deraman, commonly known as Bard. — Screenshot via Instagram/sitizonersmalay

PETALING JAYA, June 17 — Former public relations officer of Suria Records (SRC), Bahanordin Deraman, passed away yesterday night leaving his former employer, Tan Su Loke, in tears.

Bard passed away last night and his death has had a devastating impact on his family and also his former boss, Tan, who is currently the advisor for SRC.

It’s not a common practice for a boss to go the extra mile for their employees, especially when it comes to matters outside of the office.

But that’s exactly what Tan did for Bard, because of the special bond that the two shared.

“He was so special.

“It’s hard to explain, but long story short, he was always very good to me and my family,” said a teary-eyed Tan in an interview with Malay language news portal mStar, when they met during the funerals today at Masjid As-Sobirin in Kuala Lumpur.

It was reported that Bahanordin, 53, more commonly known as, Bard, represented many artistes such as Datuk Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Liza Hanim, New Boyz, Noraniza Idris and Datuk Seri Rossa from Indonesia over the years since he first started in 1994.

He was also the guy who convinced Siti to sign for SRC after she was crowned champion of RTM Bintang HMI when she was 16.

Tan added that he often helped Bard whenever he found himself in financial difficulties including buying a flat in KL when he was new in the industry and a motorcycle to travel to work, as well as use the company car whenever he needed to.

But mStar reported that what really stood out was the fact that the former managing director of SRC even owns a plot of land in Pahang filled with durians ripe for the picking, all under Bard’s name.

It added that Bard had tried to change the inheritance of the land to one of Tan’s family members, but his boss kept delaying the procedures on purpose, saying that when it is his time to go, he wanted the land to go to Bard.

“He was a good man...a good man,” added Tan.

Bard, a widower, leaves behind his two children, Nur’ Ain Batrisya, 15, and Rizki Langit Ramadan, 12.