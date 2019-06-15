Lena Dunham to direct high finance drama ‘Industry’ for HBO

Actress and director Lena Dunham. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 15 — Dunham will direct and executive produce the drama series centreed on the world of international finance.

The show has been given an eight-episode order at HBO.

Writer, director and actress Dunham (Happy Christmas, American Horror Story: Cult) is heading back to HBO, which was home to her critically-acclaimed show Girls during its five-year run.

Industry will focus on the competitive world of international finance, as seen through the stories of a group of young ambitious graduates struggling to gain a foothold in the field and competing for positions at a big investment bank in London.

The series, written and created by Konrad Kay and Mickey Down (Gregor), has been in development for a couple of years.

British indie production company Bad Wolf (His Dark Materials, A Discovery of Witches) is developing the show for HBO. Bad Wolf co-founder Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon (A Discovery of Witches) and Ryan Rasmussen (Da Vinci’s Demons) will also executive produce alongside Dunham.

Industry will begin filming in Cardiff, Wales later this summer. — AFP-Relaxnews