Kid Cudi joins ‘Bill & Ted 3’ cast

US rapper and actor Scott Mescudi, alias Kid Cudi. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 14 — US rapper Kid Cudi is to co-star in a third Bill & Ted movie, headlined by original leads Keanu Reeves and Alex Winters.

Kid Cudi is extending his acting resume with a role in 2020’s Bill & Ted Face the Music.

The comedy adventure franchise, about two high-schooler rockers who go on time-travelling escapades, is coming back after nearly 30 years away.

Bill and Ted are now both parents, and no nearer to fulfilling their band’s destiny as the foundation of a musical and utopian society whose motto is “be excellent to each other”.

The original Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure debuted in 1989, followed by a 1991 sequel called Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.

Those movies also spawned a two-season animated series, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventures, as well as multiple video games and comic books, injecting Keanu Reeves’ character catchphases “whoa!” and “dude” into common parlance among franchise fans.

Kid Cudi, a Grammy award winner for his contribution to 2012 Kanye West track All of the Lights, achieved a double platinum sales rating for his 2009 debut album Man on the Moon: the End of the Day, releasing five more albums in the subsequent seven years.

He began his acting career with a main role in episodic comedy drama How to Make It in America and has since appeared in Need for Speed, the Entourage film, Meadowland and Killing Hasselhoff, among others.

Bill & Ted Face the Music has been dated for August 21, 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews