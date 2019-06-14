Kanye West unveils snippet of new single ‘Brothers’ (VIDEO)

Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue in Toronto, Canada July 26, 2015. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 14 — The song debuted in a trailer for the second season of BET anthology series Tales, created by Murder Inc Records co-founder Irv Gotti.

“We’ll be brothers forever/What happens to one of us, happens to us together/And we’ll be brothers forever,” West sings in the sneak peek.

Brothers, which was co-produced by Gotti, features American singer-songwriter Charlie Wilson.

This is not the first time that West collaborates with Wilson. They have most notably teamed up on Bound 2, which closes his 2013 album Yeezus.

It is still unclear whether Brothers will appear on the rapper’s forthcoming ninth studio album Yandhi, whose release has been postponed twice.

The single marks West’s first solo project since he unveiled his last long-length Ye, last June. Since then, he has collaborated with several artists such as XXXTentacion and YNW Melly.

Last April, he performed his Easter Sunday Service at Coachella music festival, where he also unveiled a new song titled Water.

Listen to West’s new single Brothers in the trailer for the second season of Tales. — AFP-Relaxnews