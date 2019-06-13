Season two of 'Russian Doll' announced by Netflix

Netflix has announced the renewal of 'Russian Doll,' starring Chloe Sevigny, Natasha Lyonne, and Stella Schnabel. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 13 — With the first season available on its platform since February 1, Netflix officialised the renewal of Russian Doll on Tuesday during Recode's 2019 Code Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Co-created and directed by Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland, Russian Doll depicts Natasha Lyonne as a 36-year-old New Yorker who's trapped in a mysterious loop in which she endlessly relives the birthday party during which she dies. For unexplained reasons, the evening's events repeat, with her waking up unharmed the next morning.

Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley, and Charlie Barnett round out the cast.

The series is being produced by Universal Television, Amy Poehler's Paper Kite Productions, JAX Media, and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Launched in February, the first season of Russian Doll was acclaimed by both critics and the public, scoring a 96 per cent approval rating on the Rotten Tomatoes site. — AFP-Relaxnews