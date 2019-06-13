Mac Miller appears on Free Nationals’ new song ‘Time’ (VIDEO)

Mac Miller at the Governors Ball Music Festival, June 4, 2016 in New York. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 13 — The song marks the first official posthumous release from American rapper Mac Miller since his passing.

Time, produced by the frequent Anderson .Paak collaborators, also features guest vocals by R&B singer Kali Uchis.

The song stresses the necessity to let time run its course in a relationship.

“Look at me watering seeds, it’s time to grow/I get out of control when I’m alone/If you can make it with me, you can make it on your own/So quit the bullsh*t and playing on my phone/We just need some time,” raps Miller over a groove instrumental.

Earlier this week, Free Nationals announced Time on social media by sharing the accompanying artwork.

“This song was so much fun to make and is exactly how we want to remember our brother Mac,” reads the caption.

The single is set to appear on the band’s forthcoming debut album, along with the previously issued Beauty & Essex. The yet-untitled record is due out on an unknown date later this year.

Mac Miller passed away unexpectedly last September, leaving behind a catalogue of unreleased music.

Last November, Spotify unveiled a stripped-back version of his hit Dunno as well as a cover of Billy Preston’s Nothing From Nothing by the rapper. — AFP-Relaxnews