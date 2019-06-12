PU Abu apologises to newborn son for his wrongs, thanks ex-wife for delivering child

PU Abu and his newborn son. — Picture via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, June 12 — Reality TV preacher PU Abu Sufyan announced the birth of his son to his ex-wife last Friday in Shah Alam.

In an Instagram posting yesterday, he apologised to his firstborn.

“I apologise because I have done many wrong things when you were in your mother’s womb. Take care of your mother well because she has sacrificed much when you were in her belly."

He also thanked his ex-wife, Ain Afini for delivering their son saying, “May he inherit your patience and strength when you were carrying him."

The couple divorced last month after a seven-month pregnant Ain publicly revealed the preacher from Astro’s Pencetus Ummah had had asked for her permission to practice polygamy just two months after getting married.

Short of two weeks before the split became official, he had wed a janda (widower/divorcee) in Hana Azraa, whom Ain had pinpointed as the other woman.

Speaking to Malay daily, Utusan, Abu said he wanted to announce the birth of his son only once things had been settled.

“Today, both mother and child have returned home."

Saying he was not by Ain’s side during the delivery, he said he was however thankful to have been able to whisper the akan in the baby’s ear after he was born.

“I am happy and thankful. I am now a father."

He said he would announce his son’s name on June 14 after the child reaches a week old.