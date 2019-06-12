Denis Villeneuve to direct ‘Dune’ spinoff series pilot

Denis Villeneuve directed ‘Blade Runner 2049’ in 2017, starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 12 — The WarnerMedia streaming service has added a new series to its offer with Dune: The Sisterhood, inspired by Frank Herbert’s science-fiction novel, Dune. The story will focus on a sisterhood of powerful and influential women. Denis Villeneuve — who is also working on the reboot of the David Lynch movie based on the same book — will direct the pilot episode.

WarnerMedia is continuing to stock up on shows for its streaming platform. The service has now green-lighted a spin-off based on Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel, Dune.

The story will focus on the mysterious Bene Gesserit order of women. Thanks to the mastery of their bodies and minds, members of the sisterhood have certain extraordinary powers and abilities. The Bene Gesserit exert a certain influence over the society of the Imperium, weaving through its feudal politics and intrigue while pursuing plans that ultimately lead them to the enigmatic planet of Arrakis, known to its inhabitants as Dune.

Currently busy filming the Dune movie, Villeneuve will direct the show’s pilot episode with Jon Spainhts penning the script. The pair will also executive produce the project with Brian Herbert. As yet, there’s no word on when the series will start filming or how many episodes are in store.

“The Bene Gesserit have always been fascinating to me,” said Denis Villeneuve. “Focusing a series around that powerful order of women seemed not only relevant and inspiring but a dynamic setting for the television series.”

The Dune novel has already been adapted for TV in the form of a three-part miniseries for the science-fiction channel, SyFy in the year 2000, followed by Children of Dune in 2003. The reboot of the Dune movie is due in theatres in November 2020 and stars Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and Stellan Skarsgård. The 1984 movie adaptation of the book was written and directed by David Lynch. — AFP-Relaxnews