'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' tops global box office

'X-Men: Dark Phoenix,' directed by Simon Kinberg, tops the global box office, grossing some US$140 million worldwide. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 11 ― Last week's global box-office leader, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, drops to fourth place this week, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix takes the top spot, grossing some US$140 million (RM582.5 million) worldwide. Aladdin holds on to second place, followed by The Secret Life of Pets 2 in third.

After Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner is now making waves on the big screen. The actress, who played Sansa Stark in the hit HBO series, takes the title role of Jean Grey in Dark Phoenix, the latest installment in the X-Men movie franchise. The science-fiction film takes the top spot at the global box office after its opening weekend in theatres. Grossing some US$140 million worldwide, Dark Phoenix outstrips the animated movie The Secret Life of Pets 2, which dominates the North American box office with grosses of US$47 million, compared to US$33 million for the latest X-Men film.

The live-action remake of Disney's classic Aladdin animation is a nonmover this week, holding onto the number two spot for a second consecutive week. Guy Ritchie's film added over US$92 million to its total on this third week in theatres. While the film performed less well than last week's US$120 million, global cumulative grosses for Aladdin ― starring Will Smith as the Genie ― stand at over US$604 million.

Three years after the first installment, The Secret Life of Pets 2 enters in third place on the global box-office podium after opening in the US. The animated movie grossed over US$63 million worldwide.

Global box office top 10:

1. X-Men: Dark Phoenix ― US$140 million

2. Aladdin ― US$92.1 million

3. The Secret Life of Pets 2 ― US$63.1 million

4. Godzilla: King of the Monsters ― US$62.6 million

5. Rocketman ― US$27 million

6. My Best Summer (Zui Hao De Wo Men) ― US$22.7 million

7. Chasing the Dragon 2: Wild Wild Bunch ― US$22.4 million

8. Parasite ― US$20.8 million

9. John Wick: Chapter 3 ― Parabellum ― US$17.5 million

10. Ma - US$10.8 million ― AFP-Relaxnews