Sandra Bullock to develop college dramedy series for Amazon

Actress Sandra Bullock (right) will develop a musical dramedy loosely inspired by her time in college. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 11 ― Set in the 1980s, the series will be based on Bullock's own experiences at university.

Sandra Bullock will team up with fellow executive producers singer-songwriter John Legend and Akiva Goldsman (Star Trek: Discovery, Dark Tower) for a musical dramedy loosely inspired by Bullock's time in college. The idea sprang from conversations between Bullock and Goldsman.

The untitled project will be set in the deep South of the 1980s, and will focus on a young woman who defies the oppressive cultural norms of the time and sets out to find her own identity and community.

The show will reference drag culture, mental health and the AIDS epidemic. Legend will help curate the show's music, which will draw from various genres such as 1980s pop, opera and gospel.

KC Perry (The Originals) will write the script.

Bullock most recently executive produced and starred in the Netflix horror film Bird Box. ― AFP-Relaxnews