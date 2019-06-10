Owner of quaint location featured in Yuna’s music video appeals to pop star to tell fans to stop trespassing

Yuna's showcase of the beauty of local spots has got fans trigger-happy with their cameras, including at the petrol station in Perlis. — YouTube screenshot

PETALING JAYA, June 10 — The visual ode to Malaysia in Yuna’s Forevermore music video enjoyed a lot of buzz when the Los Angeles-based Malaysian singer-songwriter showcased eleven stunning locations around the county.

And one of the standout locations located in Perlis that has been frequented by fans especially over the Aidilfitri break, is a quaint, rustic Buraq Oil petrol station in Sg Bakong.

The quaint petrol station that has become one of the go-to locations for many seeking a photo moment. — YouTube/Twitter pic

On Saturday, a Twitter user by the name of @ellinasurabukti reached out to the singer on the platform asking if she could help shout out to fans looking for an Instagram-worthy shot, to not climb the fence erected to keep out trespassers.

The original appeal posted on Twitter by the owner of the petrol station. — Twitter/ellinasurabukti

Within an hour, the 32-year-old whose real name is Yunalis Mat Zara’ai, quoted the tweet and sent out her appeal to fans visiting Forevermore locations in Perlis, “Including this petrol station, please respect the business owners and don’t climb over their gate.

“Be nice please, don’t trespass let’s all be respectful.”

Hey everyone visiting Forevermore locations in Perlis-including this petrol station, please respect the business owners and dont climb over their gate🙏🏽 be nice pls, dont trespass..lets all be respectful. Peace & love!! https://t.co/kLCQpMrvGd — Yuna Zarai (@yunamusic) June 8, 2019

The music video, directed by husband Adam Sinclair, which also featured other breathtaking locations in the state including Bukit Keteri and the Timah Tasoh Dam lake has notched up over 1.8 million views to date.

The owner has since deleted the original appeal after Yuna tweeted out the advice to her following, after thanking the singer.