‘Uncharted’ big-screen adaptation slated for late 2020 release

LOS ANGELES, June 7 — Sony Pictures has announced a December 18, 2020, US theatrical release date for the movie adaptation of the Uncharted video game. Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War) takes the lead role.

Sony has signed up American filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg — who directed 10 Cloverfield Lane — to helm this big-screen adaptation of the Uncharted video game, developed by the American games studio, Naughty Dog and first released in 2007. He replaces Shawn Levy, who stepped away from the project due to scheduling issues.

Holland will play treasure-hunter Nathan Drake. The screenplay, written by Jonathan Rosenberg and Mark Walker, is set to portray Drake’s meeting with his future mentor, Victor Sullivan.

Slated for a December 18, 2020 release in US theatres, Uncharted will face tough competition at the box office, with the West Side Story remake, produced and directed by Steven Spielberg and distributed by Fox, due in theatres the same day. — AFP-Relaxnews