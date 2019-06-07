Chris Brown teases upcoming collaboration with Drake

Chris Brown announced his upcoming collaboration with Drake on Instagram.

LOS ANGELES, June 7 — The former rivals will reunite on the highly anticipated No Guidance, which is set to appear on Brown’s upcoming new album Indigo.

Chris Brown announced the pairing, which Drake recently nicknamed “Aubreezy,” by posting a photo with the rapper on Instagram. “SUMMER TIME BOUT TO GET A LOT HOTTER,” reads the caption.

Drake shared similar photos on his own account, ahead of the release of their collaboration.

No Guidance won’t be the first time that the two artists join creative forces. They previously teamed up on the official remix of Brown’s single Deuces, as well as on Nicki Minaj’s Only.

Over the years, the duo have maintained a tumultuous relationship, allegedly feuding over singer Rihanna. They buried the hatchet last year, when they performed on stage together during Drake’s “Aubrey and the Three Migos” tour.

Brown previewed the mid-tempo R&B song during his 30th birthday party in May.

No Guidance will appear on the singer’s upcoming tenth studio album Indigo, which will follow his 2017 Heartbreak on a Full Moon.

Brown recently took to Instagram to reveal the tracklist of the record, which features 37 songs. Among them are guest collaborations with Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, Tyga and more.

Indigo is set for release on June 28 — although it was previously announced that the album would be out on June 21. — AFP-Relaxnews