Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have reportedly split

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk arrive for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills January 6, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 7 — After four years together, it looks like things might officially be over between Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk.

According to People, the pair has called it quits amid recent rumours of Cooper’s relationship with this A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga causing a rift between him and the Shayk.

The magazine also reports that they are working out custody details. The couple are parents to a baby girl named Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper who was born in March 2017.

Cooper and Shayk started dating in 2015 and wedding bell rumours were rife a year later when she was spotted with a large ring on that finger.

Reps from neither Cooper nor Shayk have commented on the breakup news as yet.