Aznavour sculpture sells for €$2.1m

French Armenian singing legend Charles Aznavour. A bronze sculpture of a bullfighter owned by the late singer Charles Aznavour has sold for €2.1 million (RM9.5 million). — AFP pic

PARIS, June 5 — A bronze sculpture of a bullfighter owned by the late singer Charles Aznavour has sold for €2.1 million (RM9.5 million), Christie’s said.

The French crooner, one of the great singer-songwriters of the last century, was a passionate art collector.

He amassed a large collection at his home in southeast France, where he died in the bath last October, aged 94.

La Tauromachie by the French sculptor Germaine Richier shows a torero with a bull’s head.

It is one of series of 11 made by the pioneering woman artist, with others on display at the Guggenheim in Venice and Museum of Modern Art in Brussels.

A second sculpture from Aznavour’s collection by the French artist Cesar also went under the hammer for 72,000 euros in the yesterday evening sale. — AFP