Watch this new trailer for ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’.

LOS ANGELES, June 4 — CBS Films has release the second trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming horror film Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

Based on the book series of the same name, the film revolves around a group of teens who discover a book of scary stories while exploring an abandoned house. The stories in the book start to come to life and target them after they take the book out of the house.

The film stars Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Kathleen Pollard, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint, Austin Zajur and Natalie Ganzhorn.

The synopsis of the film reads: “It’s 1968 in America. Change is blowing in the wind but seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. It is in their mansion on the edge of town that Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time — stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah’s terrifying tome.”

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is set for US release on August 9.