Singer/actress Adibah Noor fumes over use of her image by Malaysian dating and hookup service

Enterprising woman she is, but Adibah Noo is not a sugar mummy. — Picture from Instagram/adibah_noor

PETALING JAYA, June 4 — Online advertisements using images of celebrities, politicians, athletes and public figures are a common occurrence on the digital front.

And it was hardly amusing for singer Adibah Noo to find out she was the latest victim, with the discovery of a LinkedIn profile for dating and hookups using her image.

She was alerted by a Twitter user, @MHaffizJ who had asked in jest on Sunday, “@adibahnoor when did you become a sugar mummy hookup?” followed by crying and laughing emojis and a screenshot of the account.

Adibah was not amused, and responded by asking her followers on Twitter to report the account saying, “I swear! I don’t do this work!”

cilakak betui!!

gais... mintak report this account please.

sumpah! i tak buat kerja ni!!



haih!!! https://t.co/m2vRhUKBkh — ADIBAH NOOR 🇲🇾🐱 (@adibahnoor) June 2, 2019

Retweeted more than 6,700 times and Liked more than 3,700 times, the tweet garnered hilarious responses such a @mokciknab who pointed out to the actress, “They typecast you, Dib.”

A search for the LinkedIn account has revealed no results