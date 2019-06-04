‘Dead to Me’ renewed for a second season on Netflix (VIDEO)

Christina Applegate (right) and Linda Cardellini (left) take the lead roles in the Netflix dark comedy, ‘Dead to Me,’ which has now been renewed for a second season. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

LOS ANGELES, June 4 — Just a month after its release on the streaming site, Netflix has announced that dark comedy Dead to Me has been renewed for a second season. The show’s two stars, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, will return to the roles of Jen and Judy.

Launched May 3 on Netflix, the new dark comedy series, Dead to Me follows the life of Jen, a sardonic window intent on solving her husband’s recent hit-and-run murder. Judy, on the other hand, is an optimistic free spirit who has also suffered a tragic loss.

The two women meet at a group support session and become unlikely friends. But the closer they become, the more Judy tries to shield Jen from a terrible secret that could destroy her life.

The show’s two stars, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, are set to return in season two. The premiere date and number of episodes are yet to be revealed. Series creator Liz Feldman will serve as showrunner.

As well as her role as showrunner, Liz Feldman will executive produce season two alongside its star, Christina Applegate. Actor and comedian Will Ferrell is also on the executive production team, under his Gary Sanchez Productions banner.

The first 10-episode season scored 87per cent positive reviews on the respected TV and movie review-aggregation website, Rotten Tomatoes. — AFP-Relaxnews