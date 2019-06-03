Global box office: ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ storms to the top, ahead of ‘Aladdin’ and ‘Rocketman’

‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ grossed over US$179 million worldwide on its opening weekend in theatres. — Picture from Legendary Pictures/Warner Bros Pictures via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, June 3 — Disney’s Aladdin remake gets knocked off the top spot by Godzilla: King of the Monsters, topping the global box office with grosses topping US$179 million (RM750 million), according to Comscore estimates for the weekend ending June 2.

The Elton John biopic Rocketman, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, takes third place on the podium.

The latest movie in the Godzilla franchise — featuring Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring) — has made its way to the top of the global box-office after its opening weekend in theatres.

Last week’s leader, Aladdin, now follows in second place. Guy Ritchie’s live-action remake of the Disney classic — starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott — grossed more than US$120 million, taking cumulative grosses to over US$445 million worldwide.

Tenth in last week’s global box-office ranking, the Elton John biopic Rocketman, which premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, blasts to third place. The movie — which stars Taron Egerton as the singer, musician and showman, plus Richard Madden and Jamie Bell — grossed over US$44 million worldwide this weekend.

The film’s US release, May 31, helped send the musical soaring up the ranking, overtaking John Wick Parabellum, which drops from second to fifth this week.

Note that Avengers: Endgame, which finishes 10th this week, is edging dangerously close to the historic record set by Avatar, with cumulative grosses since April now totaling some US$2.713 billion, compared to US$2.731 billion for James Cameron’s blockbuster.

Global box-office top 10:

1. Godzilla: King of the Monsters — US$179m

2. Aladdin — US$120.6m

3. Rocketman — US$44.2m

4. Parasite — US$24.6m

5. John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum — US$23.8m

6. Pokemon Detective Pikachu — US$21.3m

7. Ma — US$21.1m

8. Doraemon: Nobita’s Chronicle Of The Moon Exploration — US$18.4m

9. The Secret Life of Pets 2 — US$17.2m

10. Avengers: Endgame — US$16.4m — AFP-Relaxnews