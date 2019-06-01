See the first trailer for Pixar's 'Onward', arriving after 'Toy Story 4' (VIDEO)

Two brothers go on an errand ― maybe a quest ― in March 2020's 'Onward.' ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 1 ― Flying unicorns, mermaids, twin moons and a jumbo jet: this fantasy land has moved on from magic, and elf brothers Ian and Barley are on a road trip to see if there's anything of the old ways still out there.

Starring Avengers franchise buddies Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home) and Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) as brothers Ian and Barley, Onward sends the sibling pair out on a road trip.

That's road trip as in "errand," according to younger brother Ian, while burly driver Barley prefers to see a quest in need of fulfillment.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep, A Bug's Life) also pops up in the animated movie's trailer as the brothers' mom, while Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water, Hidden Figures) is involved in the movie in an unannounced role.

With Disney Pixar's Toy Story 4 set for a June 21, 2019 debut, Onward occupies the studio's next scheduled release date, destined for launch from March 6, 2020. ― AFP-Relaxnews