BTS’ Jin joins Korean Unicef’s prestigious ‘Honours Club’

K-pop star Jin from BTS has joined Unicef’s pretigious ‘Honours Club’. ― Picture via Instagram/jin.bts

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 ― BTS member Jin has joined a list of Korean celebrities to become a member of Unicef’s pretigious “Honours Club”.

The hunky K-pop star, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, has been donating an undisclosed amount of money to the United Nations organisation every month since May 2018.

According to Unicef Korea, the star has surpassed a total donation of 100 million won (RM352,445).

Jin has been secretly donating to the organisation for a year, and reportedly decided to make it public recently.

He hopes that with him revealing his membership, it will be a good influence to inspire others to donate as well.

The “Honours Club” consists of a group of donors who has donated over 100 million won to the Unicef Korean committee for children all over the world.