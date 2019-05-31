Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss take over the mob in ‘The Kitchen’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The Kitchen’ which stars Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss and Tiffany Haddish.

LOS ANGELES, May 31 ― Warner Bros has released the first trailer for upcoming crime drama The Kitchen that stars Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss and Tiffany Haddish.

The film is an adaptation of the DC/Vertigo female-fronted comic book series of the same name and written by Ollie Masters. It follows the wives of mobster husbands who step in and take over the racket after the men are sent to prison.

The film also stars Common, Domhnall Gleeson, James Badge Dale, Brian d’Arcy James, Bill Camp, Margo Martindale and Jeremy Bobb.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The wives of New York gangsters in Hell’s Kitchen in the 1970s continue to operate their husbands’ rackets after they’re locked up in prison.”

The Kitchen is set for US release on August 9.