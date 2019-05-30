Jonas Brothers announce new memoir ‘Blood’

The Jonas Brothers (from left) Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada May 1, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 30 — The book, entitled Blood, will be released on November 12 via Feiwel and Friends, an imprint of the publishing house Macmillan.

The upcoming memoir was written by Joe, Nick and Kevin along with journalist Neil Strauss, who famously co-wrote The Dirt with Motley Crue.

Blood will chronicle the origins of the Jonas Brothers as a band, detailing their rise to stardom and the tensions that fuelled their break-up in 2013.

The book will also talk about their recent reunion ahead of the release of their new LP Happiness Begins on June 7.

The record, featuring the previously issued Sucker and Cool, will mark the Jonas Brothers’ first album in 10 years.

“We’re three brothers from New Jersey, and we were not supposed to be successful,” said Joe Jonas in a statement about the memoir.

“From record labels dropping us to our dad losing his job over us, this shouldn’t have happened or lasted as long as it did. Yet here we are, more excited than ever, and we’re so grateful and ready to tell the full story of the journey we’ve had as individuals, as artists, and as family.”

After releasing their comeback single in February, the Jonas Brothers have announced a series of projects celebrating their reunion.

Along with the new album and memoir, they will release a new documentary Chasing Happiness via Amazon Prime on June 4.

This summer, the band will also embark on a North American tour in support of their album. Tickets and additional information are available at http://jonasbrothers.com/. — AFP-Relaxnews