‘I wanted his attention, and I’ve got it’: Celebrity chef Fikree’s wife confirms couple’s divorce

During happier times, the couple and their son on holiday just three months ago. — Picture via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, May 30 — The wife of celebrity chef Fikree Aznan, Sharifah Zuriehan Ben Yahya has confirmed that the couple have officially parted ways, just days after she accused him of infidelity.

On Monday, Sharifah took to Instagram to reveal Fikree’s indiscretion with a married woman and a mother of three, adding that it wasn’t his first time, while the TV personality merely refused comment, saying he did not want to disgrace his family.

She had also said he had “twisted facts” about being kicked out when in reality, he had chosen not to return home, and not bothered to check on their son nor make Aidilfitri preparations.

A screenshot of Sharifah's Instagram post that confirmed the couple's divorce. — Picture via Instagram

After her revelations on Monday, Sharifah announced that the couple had divorced, though she did not share further details.

“Praise be to God, Fikree has released me in a nice way. So I will set my account to private once again and delete the ugly post.

“I just want his attention, and I’ve got it.”

She thanked everyone for the prayers and kind words and also thanked God for giving her the patience and strength to go through the ‘test’.

“May Allah continue to protect me and Jayden (the couple’s son).

Sharifah’s account has since been set to private while Fikree has not updated his account, with the last in a promo for a TV3 drama he acted in.