Ty Dolla $ign, J. Cole reflect on the power of love in new ‘Purple Emoji’ video (VIDEO)

Ty Dolla Sign at Harper’s Bazaar Celebration of ‘ICONS By Carine Roitfeld’ in 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 29 — Purple Emoji serves as the lead single of Ty Dolla $ign’s upcoming third studio album.

The accompanying video, directed by Olivia Rose, focuses on several real-life couples, friends and siblings enjoying one another’s company.

The two artists also appear, staring into the camera as they deliver their lines in front of blue and pink backdrops.

“When we turn like 50, I’m still gonna have all of your messages saved/Purple emojis with horns on it/Like the devil, but ain’t nothin’ devilish, babe,” sings Cole in his verse over a smooth bassline.

“I wanted to stay true to the lyrics and create a video that showed real couples, real friends, real siblings and the tiniest of actions of intimacy they share. I think the outcome is a video that can resonate with all people from all walks of life and is representative of the full spectrum of love,” said Rose in a statement about the video.

Purple Emoji will appear on Ty Dolla $ign’s yet-untitled third studio album, which will follow his 2017 Beach House 3.

Speaking with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, the rapper explained the genesis of his first collaboration with J. Cole.

“I was at this studio called Jungle City in New York working on Yandhi with Kanye. I just took over the top room. I had a whole separate room, he had the bottom floors. And then just turns out Cole was in the room right next to me,” he said.

“When I saw him I was like, ‘Bro, I got something to play you’ and he’s like ‘I got something to play to you’ so I went to his studio and heard everything he was working on and then I’m like ‘Yo, I just did this one I thought would be crazy for both of us.’”

Discover the music video for Purple Emoji. — AFP-Relaxnews