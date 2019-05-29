Sponsor calls out actress and TV host Neelofa for bad attitude and being unprofessional

The agreed set-up of the balloon decor after requested rearrangements by Neelofa. — Picture from Facebook/Glowing Party House and Muhamad Nasron Nasir

PETALING JAYA, May 29 — Neelofa a diva?

According to the owner of a party store, the actress and TV is just that, unprofessional and with bad attitude to spare.

In a lengthy Facebook post uploaded earlier today that has since gone viral, the founder of Glowing Party House, Masviona Muhamad said the incident stemmed from the sponsorship of the chain supply party shop and balloon supplier for the MeleTop TV show which Neelofa co-hosts with Nabil Ahmad.

“Having worked with the production previously five or six times before, it was agreed we were to sponsor the balloon decor for an episode where they were celebrating a million Youtube subscribers on the show’s channel.”

Saying there had never been any negative incidents before, Neelofa’s entry into set this time was a painful experience.

“She entered the studio at 6.40pm, and upon seeing the decor, asked if it was for only the first segment or the entirety of the show.

“When she was told it would stay to the end, she insisted it be used only for the first segment, or a rearrangement of the decor had to be done as she did not want the balloons behind her, or at all in the programme if possible.”

Feeling slighted, Masviona said the hurtful remarks reflected Neelofa’s “bad attitude and no manners at all” since the sponsors were still in the midst of the final set-up.

The initial balloon decor did not go down well with the popular TV host. — Picture from Facebook/Glowing Party House and Muhamad Nasron Nasir

However she said they complied with production’s request and switched the arrangement of the balloons to appease her, which obviously failed as she alleged Neelofa started pushing aside the balloons and moving the decor around midway through, visibly uneasy with the work of the company’s “master balloon artist”.

“If that wasn’t enough, she also asked the production crew to move the balloons while she was throwing aside the ones near her which made things look chaotic and worse than ever.

“It’s an insult to our art. Does she know out master balloon artist is a certified balloon artist that has spent effort, time and money to learn the art in Singapore, Australia and the United States?”

The ‘chaotic’ and ‘messy’ arrangements as Neelofa started moving the decor about. — Picture from Facebook/Glowing Party House and Muhamad Nasron Nasir

Complimenting co-host Nabil Ahmad for being the total opposite, she also said Neelofa even failed in her task to mention the sponsor appropriate when she called Glowing Party House — Glowing House Party.

Feeling the heat from Neelofa’s fans after the post went viral, Masviona uploaded another just two hours ago claiming it was within her rights as a sponsor to have expectations.

Maybe Neelofa just has globophobia — a fear of balloons?