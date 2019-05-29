See this spooky new trailer for ‘Annabelle Comes Home’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Annabelle Comes Home’.

LOS ANGELES, May 29 — Warner Bros and New Line Cinema have released a new creepy trailer for the third film in the Annabelle franchise, Annabelle Comes Home.

Returning for the film are Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) who are now in possession of the evil doll. The target for the demonic doll this time is the Warrens’ daughter Judy (Mckenna Grace).

The film also stars Madison Iseman and Katie Sarife.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artefacts room in their home, placing her ‘safely’ behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target — the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.”

Annabelle Comes Home is set for release here on June 27.