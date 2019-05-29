Never grumpy, always helpful: Tributes pour in for late veteran singer Dahlan Zainuddin

The ‘Kisah Seorang Biduan’ singer established a singing career after winning Best Overall Performance in the ‘Bintang RTM’ competition in 1978. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, May 29 — Tributes poured in from the Malaysian music industry following the passing of veteran crooner Datuk Dahlan Zainuddin.

His death had a profound impact on the music community, reported Astro Awani.

Yayasan Kebajikan Artis Tanahair (YKAT) chairman Datuk DJ Dave said working with Dahlan was a wonderful experience, forever etched in his memory.

Dave added that Dahlan’s hit song Kisah Seorang Biduan helped shape the music industry.

“A great loss because as a singer, he helped revived the singing world here,” Dave told reporters at the Saidina Abu Bakar As-Siddiq mosque in Bangsar today where funeral prayers were held.

“Last night I was with him at the hospital and we can only pray to God to bless his soul.”

According to Dave, Dahlan never once had issues with anybody and described him as a person who looked after his health.

“He was a sportsman, played football and always took care of his health but when it comes to death, who are we to stop it and I feel we’ve lost a dear friend,” said Dave.

For Spring member Ameng, Dahlan always lent a helping hand to emerging artistes.

“I knew him when I was a child where his songs such as Kisah Seorang Biduan were among the ones used for us to learn, sing and play alternative music,” said Ameng.

“But the most memorable memory that’s clear in my mind is when I worked for him. At the time, Dahlan worked with Sony Music as a manager which I was signed under. We spent nearly five years together working on album promotions and stage performances.”

Dahlan died last night at 9.48pm at the Selayang Hospital following a second stroke which occurred on Saturday.

He was buried this afternoon at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery after the Zohor prayers.

Dahlan was 78.

The beloved 1970s era singer was best known for his songs Kisah Seorang Biduan and Joget Kaki Lima.

Present at the funeral prayers this morning at the Bangsar mosque was the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who was a fan of the late singer and popular song Kisah Seorang Biduan.

Last journey, Dahlan Zainuddin (tok lan). Al-Fatihah. pic.twitter.com/flCdMWeJ6D — Amar Izzuden (@balobro) May 29, 2019

According to reports, Dahlan is survived by Effa and three children, Natasha Idha, 40, Mohd Danial, 35 and Nur Athinia Ines, 24.

Dahlan suffered a second stroke on his right side while waiting to break fast on Saturday. He was in a coma for four days before he passed away.

He survived his first stroke in 2016 which paralysed his left side.

Dahlan, who once worked at the New Straits Times, began his career as a singer after winning Best Overall Performance in the Bintang RTM star search competition in 1975.

Three years later, he made history when he became the first Malaysian singer to perform in Stadium Negara in 1978.