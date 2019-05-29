Liam Gallagher teases first single from new solo record

English singer Liam Gallagher performs during a concert at the 21st edition of the Sonorama Ribera music festival, in Aranda de Duero, Spain August 10, 2018. — AFP pic

LONDON, May 29 — The English singer-songwriter is expected to release his second studio album at some point this year.

Although the record has remained untitled to this day, Gallagher hinted at a potential name on social media.

“WHY ME? WHY NOT?,” he wrote on Twitter, without sharing any detail about the meaning of the post.

WHY ME? WHY NOT. — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 29, 2019

One fan speculated that it referred to Gallagher’s forthcoming album, to which the rocker replied “we have a winner.” He later confirmed the information in another tweet.

Album name ANNOUNCED! — Dave avgeek Mon🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 ✈☉🍺🍸 (@dave_suspect) May 29, 2019

Last week, Gallagher shared a series of cryptic images on social media, where he is seen playing on the guitar and performing in front of a crowd.

Several fans pointed out that each image seems to hold clues about the possible release of a new single on June 7 — just one day after the world premiere of Gallagher’s documentary As It Was.

The singer also posted on Instagram a picture of a billboard that reads “It’s coming round like a Shockwave — Liam Gallagher,” taken in the streets of his native Manchester.

The billboard fueled speculation that the lead single of the forthcoming album would be titled Shockwave.

Last weekend, Gallagher confirmed on social media that his second solo record, which will follow his 2017 As You Were, was finished. He didn’t share any details about a forthcoming release date. — Relaxnews