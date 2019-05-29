Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Men in Black’ (VIDEO)

Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith made a hilarious odd couple in ‘Men in Black’. — Columbia Pictures pic

LOS ANGELES, May 29 — The team at Screen Junkies couldn’t have picked a better time to feature Men in Black for this week’s Honest Trailer considering the release of Men in Black: International is just around the corner.

The voiceover guy starts the clip with: “Before you catch Men in Black: International, check out the film that started it all, and the other two that just kept doing it, again and again.

They go on to add: “Suit up for three sci-fi comedies set in an alternate reality where the United States accepts refugees, and join the Men in Black. They’re agents who operate with no accountability, delete people’s memories, keep everyone under surveillance, operate secret prisons, and beat the aliens they police within an inch of their lives.”

Looking back, we might probably ask ourselves why we need another movie considering the “all too similar plot” of the previous ones but till then, check out the clip below for more hilarious takeaways from Men in Black.