Are Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara engaged?

LOS ANGELES, May 29 — Rumours are abuzz that Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara might have gotten engaged.

According to reports, the Girl With the Dragon Tattoo star was spotted with a huge diamond ring on her engagement finger while out running errands recently. This has led many to believe that the pair may have taken their relationship to the next level.

Mara and Phoenix have been quietly dating since filming for Mary Magdalene in late 2016. They made their official red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017.

No statement has been released on the matter by either Mara or Pheonix’s representative, so we can’t say for sure if wedding bells will be ringing soon.