Seven big acts for historic day-long K-Pop music fest in Kuala Lumpur (VIDEO)

iKon is the first act to be announced for WkndFest Vol 1: KPop Edition. — Courtesy of Twitter/wkndfest

PETALING JAYA, May 27 — Malaysian K-Pop fans, rejoice!

Kuala Lumpur will play host to a full-fledged K-Pop festival will that will feature some seven huge names from South Korea for the first time.

Christened “WkndFest Vol 1: KPop Edition,” the event scheduled for September 1 has already announced popular K-Pop boyband iKon as the first performers for the festival.

"Sarangeul haetta uriga manna.."



Please welcome iKON to our stage at WKNDFEST Vol 1: KPOP Edition.



iKONICs, get your KONBAT ready!



We have 3 more groups to be revealed in our Phase 1 lineup.



Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/M2fxfBhQQ6 — W K N D F E S T (@wkndfest) May 24, 2019

This will be the third performance in Malaysia for the seven-member group, with their last appearance here in October last year as part of their iKON 2018 Continue Tour stopover.

Tickets to go on sale for the “first phase,” which is after four performers are announced, are priced RM588, RM788 and RM888

The event, scheduled for September 1, is organised by WkndFest in partnership with Livescape.

For more info, click here or follow @wkndfest on Facebook and Twitter for updates.