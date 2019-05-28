‘Paranormal’: Netflix orders another Arabic original series

Egyptian filmmaker, Amr Salama, will direct the Netflix show, ‘Paranormal’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 28 — After Jinn and Al Rawabi School for Girls, the web streaming giant has ordered its third and most ambitious original production from the Middle East. Variety reports that Egyptian filmmaker Amr Salama will serve as director and showrunner on this new original series, called Paranormal.

Paranormal, a series based on the hit Arabic horror books by the Egyptian author, Ahmed Khaled Towfik, who died in 2018, will be produced by Amr Salama (Sheikh Jackson) and Mohamed Hefzy, the new president of the Cairo Film Festival and one of the Middle East's most widely recognised producers.

Set in the 1960s, Paranormal follows the adventures of Dr Refaat Ismail, a haematologist who finds himself facing various supernatural events.

“We are excited to continue our investment in Middle Eastern productions by adapting the highly acclaimed Paranormal novels into a thrilling new series,” Kelly Luegenbiehl, Netflix's VP of international originals, said in a statement. “We’re also pleased to collaborate with prominent producer Mohamed Hefzy and director Amr Salama, whose creative vision we look forward to bringing to our global audience.”

The show will be the first Egyptian drama from Netflix, with filming scheduled to start in the country soon. — AFP-Relaxnews