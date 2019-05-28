Kate Mara and Jamie Bell welcome first child together

British actor Jamie Bell and his wife US actress Kate Mara arrive for the Los Angeles special screening of ‘Teen Spirit’ at the Arclight on April 2, 2019 in Hollywood. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 28 — Kate Mara and husband Jamie Bell are now reportedly the proud parents of a baby girl.

Mara took to Instagram to announce news that they had welcomed a child by posting a shot of her baby’s feet with the simple and straightforward caption: “We had a baby a couple weeks ago Here are her feet.”

Mara and Rocketman star Bell were married in July 2017 after two years of dating. They met while working on 2015’s Fantastic Four.

This is the first child for the House of Cards star and second for Bell, who shares a son from a previous relationship with Evan Rachel Wood.