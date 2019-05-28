Actor and director Farid Kamil calm, family remains hopeful of spending Hari Raya together

Fadzil says his brother Farid Kamil appeared calmer now in prison. — Picture via Instagram/FadzilZahari

PETALING JAYA, May 28 — Fadzil Zahari, the younger brother of Datuk Farid Kamil said that his brother looks calmer now as the actor and director carries out his jail sentence in Kajang Prison.

Fadzil, who is also an actor, recently accompanied his sister-in-law, Datin Diana Danielle, to visit his brother in jail and said that Farid appeared to have accepted his situation and come to terms with the magistrate’s court’s decision to imprison him.

“Diana and I went to visit Farid in Kajang Prison. He looks calmer now, he looked really sad before this but now I think he has come to terms with the court’s decision,” Fadzil told Malay language news portal mStar when met at a breaking of fast event in KLCC.

During the event, Fadzil expressed that he still hopes his older brother will be able to spend Hari Raya Aidilfitri with their family.

He said that the entire family was still in shock after hearing of the court’s decision to sentence Farid to nine months imprisonment, but remained hopeful that everything would be okay in the end.

“My parents are extremely sad about what has happened but they never stop praying for a miracle to happen during the two-week period of celebrations for Hari Raya,” he added.

He also said Farid’s lawyer, Megat Syazlee Mokhtarom, is currently working on an appeal to defer his brother’s sentence though he could not reveal further details.

On May 15, the magistrate’s court had sentenced Farid to nine months in jail after being found guilty of using Tetra Hydrocannibol (THC).

He was also sentenced to two-year’s supervision under the Agensi Anti Dadah Kebangsaan (AADK).