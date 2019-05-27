Nick Jonas pens tribute to Priyanka Chopra to mark a year after their first date

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive for the screening of ‘The Best Years of a Life’ at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France May 18, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 27 — The theatrics of Bollywood is certainly not lost on Nick Jonas who shared a sweet tribute for wife Priyanka Chopra over the weekend.

Jonas took to social media to mark the one year anniversary of when they started dating. Sharing a snap of the pair, who got hitched late last year, Jonas wrote: “One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife.

“I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honoured to be your husband. I love you.”

And to top it off, Jonas also surprised Chopra with tickets to catch Mariah Carey’s concert in London. Sharing a picture of herself with Mimi on Instagram, Chopra wrote: “The best husband ever.. A #lambily member’s dream came true Even through he was busy and we were apart, he made sure I celebrated our one year anniversary w my fave! The incomparable @mariahcarey #Mimi — you were amazing! So lovely meeting you and thank you for the incredible show... you will always be my baby @nickjonas Happy one year love!”