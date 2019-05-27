Global box office: Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ soars while ‘Avengers: Endgame’ edges closer to the record

'Aladdin' has proven to be a global box office hit. — YouTube screengrab

LOS ANGELES, May 27 — Disney can still draw a crowd at the global box office. The studio tops the bill with the live-action remake of its classic Aladdin, starring Will Smith as the Genie, which grossed over US$207 million on its opening weekend. John Wick Parabellum and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu follow in second and third, while Avengers: Endgame continues to edge closer to the record set by Avatar.

Disney’s live-action remake of its 1992 animation Aladdin takes the top spot at the global box office after its first weekend in theatres. Released May 24, 2019, in the US, Guy Ritchie’s remake grossed over US$207 million worldwide.

The magic of Aladdin outstripped Keanu Reeves’s return in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, which drops one place in the global ranking. Chad Stahelski’s movie adds just over US$49 million to its total grosses, which now stand at more than US$175 million.

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu also drops a place in this week’s ranking. The live-action movie from the world of Pokémon grossed an additional US$37.6 million, taking cumulative grosses to almost US$353 million.

Adding an extra US$32 million to its ever-rising total, Avengers: Endgame is edging dangerously close to the historic record set by Avatar. The Marvel movie has now grossed some US$2.677 billion worldwide, tailing the James Cameron blockbuster’s US$2.787 billion.

Global box-office top 10:

1. Aladdin - US$207.1M

2. John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum - US$49.1M

3. Pokémon: Detective Pikachu - US$37.6M

4. Avengers: Endgame - US$32.1M

5. Brightburn - US$12M

6. A Dog’s Journey - US$10.6M

7. The Hustle - US$8.4M

8. Booksmart - US$6.5M

9. The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil - US$6.4M

10. Rocketman - US$6.4M — AFP-Relaxnews