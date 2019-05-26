‘World’s End’ director fumes over Netflix spoiling the film

Edgar Wright of stylish heist thriller ‘Baby Driver’ is working on a horror film next. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 26 — Director Edgar Wright isn’t happy that Netflix is spoiling the twist for his film The World’s End.

Netflix usually has standard autoplaying trailers for its shows and apparently The World’s End teaser reveals a crucial twist in the film.

Wright said that Netflix’s trailer would “ruin” the film for anyone who wanted a spoiler-free experience.

He tweeted at Netflix to “change the autotrailer for something less spoilery!”

The film came out in 2013, and it starred Nick Frost and Simon Pegg who Wright has had a history of working with regularly.

Wright’s most successful film has been Baby Driver which took US$226.9 million (RM950.4 million) at the box office, and he is currently working on a horror movie, Last Night in Soho.