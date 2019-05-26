Daniel Wu almost died from severe intestinal inflammation

Daniel Wu (centre) would likely have died if he'd left going to hospital one day later. — Reuters pic

CANNES, May 26 — Daniel Wu waited a little too long to see the doctor and almost died due to an internal organ inflammation.

The actor lost 15 pounds (6.8kg) in nine days after contracting an intestinal cecum inflammation.

According to Jaynestars, the actor had started vomiting after a meal and had taught it was just a reaction to the food.

His illness got worse - he ended up contracting a fever and needing anti-inflammatory medicine.

Wu was in a lot of pain, describing it as being kicked in the groin every 10 minutes.

He even stopped drinking water, thus not urinating for two days. Neither his helper nor his daughter realised he was ill, and his wife Lisa S was not around at the time.

Wu was reluctant to go to the hospital, thinking his case would be brushed off as food poisoning.

Eventually the actor caved and called his sister who took him to a nearby hospital.

A CT scan was performed and it seemed Wu's intestinal cecum had gotten so inflamed it had ruptured and he was immediately brought in for surgery.

Wu appears to have superhuman pain endurance as the doctor said most people would only be able to endure the pain in such cases for two hours, while Wu had waited three whole days before coming in.

The inflamed cecum could not be removed as it had gotten too swollen and it will be another half a year to wait and see if it ruptures again.

Wu's wife drove more than 10 hours to be at his side when she heard about the surgery, scolding him for putting up with the pain for so long. If he had waited even one more day, the doctor said, his life would have been at risk - it was one of the worst cases he had seen in 10 years of medical practice.

Here's hoping Wu develops no further complications - the actor was seen making the rounds at Cannes, looking noticeably thinner.