Adam Levine exits ‘The Voice’, Gwen Stefani to stand in

Adam Levine will be working on other projects now his stint on 'The Voice' has ended. — AFP pic.

LOS ANGELES, May 26 — After 16 seasons, Adam Levine is saying goodbye to The Voice and is stepping down as coach.

Rumour has it that he is leaving due to recent rule changes - that left his team decimated and by the time he reached the semifinals he was without a team. Previously the show's format had each coach with at least six team members at the Playoffs stage.

There was also talk that NBC executives were unhappy with Levine's apathetic attitude during a show taping, which Levine had apparently not wanted to attend since he had no contestants left. At the very least, it seems the decided parting of ways was mutual.

This was despite NBC earlier announcing that Levine would return for Season 17.

Standing in for him will be singer Gwen Stefani - who coincidentally met her current partner Blake Shelton on the show. Shelton will also be on Season 17 and like Levine was a show fixture.

It's said Levine will be busy working on other projects including new music.