Petronas launches Aidilfitri webfilm ‘Rendang Soraya’

A scene from the webfilm titled ‘Rendang Soraya’. — Videograb courtesy of YouTube/PETRONAS Raya 2019 – Rendang SoRaya

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — In conjunction with the coming Aidilfitri celebration, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) launched its latest webfilm and tv commercial today at the Suria KLCC.

The webfilm titled “Rendang Soraya” traces a young chef’s journey in trying to recreate her mother’s special rendang recipe and in the process recalls some precious moments with her mother in the past.

The four-minute film, which features the values of family and traditions, focused on the Negri Sembilan culture that was captured through the usage of the local slang by actors, and the state’s popular traditional dish.

Petronas senior general manager of group strategic communications, Zahariah Abdul Rahman, said the story is more than just about the special Raya dish, but sends a message to people about the strong bond created with the people around, which should not be taken for granted.

“The rendang symbolises a mother’s love and also the connections she made along the way which are passed down to her daughter,” she said.

Meanwhile, the webfilm director, Ismail Kamarul, said message the film was trying to convey is that even though our loved ones may not be around anymore they are still reflected in us.

“Our every action whether good or bad reflects not only on ourselves but those who are no longer with us who had taught us from small,” he said.

The webfilm is available for viewing on various platforms including social media channels and television and viewers may log on to Petronas’s official YouTube channel to view it. — Bernama