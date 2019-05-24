First look at DreamWorks Animation’s ‘Abominable’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming animated ‘Abominable’ that features the voice cast of Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson and Tenzing Norgay Trainor.

LOS ANGELES, May 24 — DreamWorks Animation and Pearl Studio have released the first trailer for upcoming animated Abominable that features the voice talents of Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson and Tenzing Norgay Trainor.

The film centres around a girl who, upon discovering a Yeti living on her roof, decides to take the creature back to his home in the Himalayas.

The synopsis of the film reads: “DreamWorks Animation and Pearl Studio’s co-production Abominable takes audiences on an epic 2,000-mile adventure from the streets of Shanghai to the breathtaking Himalayan snowscapes. When teenage Yi (Bennet) encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building in Shanghai, she and her mischievous friends, Jin (Trainor) and Peng (Tsai), name him ‘Everest’ and embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth. But the trio of friends will have to stay one-step ahead of Burnish (Izzard), a wealthy man intent on capturing a Yeti, and zoologist Dr Zara (Paulson) to help Everest get home.”

Abominable is set for US release on September 27.