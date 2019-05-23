Fresh Christopher Nolan film reveals star cast and title

British director Christopher Nolan — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 23 — Warner Bros has unveiled the cast list for Christopher Nolan's upcoming film — dubbed Tenet — with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh and more tapped to appear in the action epic.

The film, which stars American actor John David Washington, will also see characters played by Dimple Kapadia and French actress Clémence Poésy, with Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine and Elizabeth Debicki rounding out the international cast.

Described as an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage, the project is being directed by Nolan from his own original screenplay and is to be filmed across seven countries in total, using a mix of Imax and 70mm film.

Coming to screens as Nolan's follow-up to the Oscar-nominated war drama Dunkirk, the fresh film is also being produced by Nolan and his wife, Emma Thomas, with Thomas Hayslip on board as executive producer, and is slated for release on July 17, 2020 (via The Hollywood Reporter). — AFP-Relaxnews