Film about severed hand wins first big Cannes prize

The official poster of the 72nd Cannes International Film Festival released by the Cannes Film Festival organization, Paris, France, April 15, 2019. — Reuters pic

CANNES, May 23 — An animated film about a hand with a life of its own has won the first major prize at the Cannes film festival.

I Lost My Body, a darkly comic French tale co-written by Guillaume Laurant, who was nominated for an Oscar for Amelie, picked up the top prize late yesterday in Critics’ Week, one of the three main competitions at Cannes.

Hailed as highly original by critics, the film by Jeremy Clapin follows a severed hand trying to find its way home.

The two other main winners at Critics’ Week were Vivarium, Lorcan Finnegan’s surreal Irish suburban nightmare story, starring Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots, and Icelandic actor Ingvar Sigurdsson, who won the rising star award for A White, White Day, which was set in his homeland.

The festival’s top prize, the Palme d’Or, will be awarded on Saturday evening. — AFP