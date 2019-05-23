Allen Hughes is following up ‘The Defiant Ones’ with a focus on Tupac

Tupac Shakur was murdered in Las Vegas on September 13, 1996. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 23 — Rapper Tupac is set to be the focus of Menace II Society director Allen Hughes’ upcoming documentary series. With the support of Shakur’s estate, the director will be granted access to a significant amount of unreleased material about the life of the rapper, who was murdered in 1996.

Hughes will be able to count on access to all of Tupac’s lyrics and tracks to develop the five-part series, including unreleased audio and written material.

This marks the Shakur estate’s first complete cooperation on such a project. The decision was no doubt prompted by Hughes’s CV. The director has previously helmed the HBO documentary series The Defiant Ones, which focused on the careers of Dr Dre and producer Jimmy Iovine. Above all, Hughes directed, with his brother Albert, iconic film Menace II Society, released in 1993 at the height of the gangsta rap movement. Incidentally, Tupac was an original part of the cast before Hughes fired him due to his behaviour on set, leader the rapper to retaliate a few months later by assaulting the director.

Shakur was shot at the age of 25 in Las Vegas, at the peak of his glory, putting an end to a brief but intense career that continues to leave a mark on generations and stoke fascination about the 1996 murder. So far, over 75 million albums have been sold worldwide. — AFP-Relaxnews